Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Comparing side by side

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.55 N/A 0.00 0.00 SM Energy Company 15 0.68 N/A 0.09 165.91

Table 1 demonstrates Houston American Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Houston American Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that Houston American Energy Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.3 and a Quick Ratio of 15.3. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Houston American Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Houston American Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of SM Energy Company is $21, which is potential 127.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% SM Energy Company 3% -13.07% -18.87% -32.29% -37.86% -0.32%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.