Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Comparing side by side

Both Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.58 N/A -0.01 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.12 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 demonstrates Houston American Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Houston American Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Rattler Midstream LP is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Houston American Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Rattler Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 average price target and a 22.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 32.6%. About 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Rattler Midstream LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has 10.99% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.