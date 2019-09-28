Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Comparing side by side

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 24 0.82 401.32M 1.16 23.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Houston American Energy Corp. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 25,999,008,428.36% -5.8% -5.6% Devon Energy Corporation 1,683,389,261.74% 34.5% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.2. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. Its rival Devon Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Houston American Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Houston American Energy Corp. and Devon Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Devon Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 31.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares and 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. About 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.