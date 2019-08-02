Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 6.82 N/A -0.01 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.50 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Houston American Energy Corp. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares and 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Houston American Energy Corp. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.