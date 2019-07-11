Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.75 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 demonstrates Houston American Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Houston American Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. is 15.3 while its Current Ratio is 15.3. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Houston American Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $66.83, with potential downside of -6.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Houston American Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 87.5% respectively. Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.