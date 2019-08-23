Hourglass Capital Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed by $624,340 as Valuation Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Investment House Has Raised Holding by $2.70 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 126,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 137,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,950 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca reported 8,600 shares stake. The Florida-based Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Manchester Mgmt Lc holds 48,816 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc holds 1.22% or 494,080 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Investment Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.37 million shares. Caprock Grp owns 64,564 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation has 512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Community Svcs Gru Ltd has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 27,018 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 339,345 shares. Westwood Grp Inc reported 0.05% stake. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 454,326 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,470 shares to 127,875 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,142 shares to 19,020 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,561 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).