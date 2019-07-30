Hourglass Capital Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Cut as Share Value Rose; As U S G (USG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $15.11 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 137,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Beck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,345 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 127,053 shares. Capital Investors has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.05% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2,399 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 22,700 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 971,915 shares or 5.23% of its portfolio. Argent Tru stated it has 12,238 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 9,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has 185 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp LP has invested 0.79% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $46.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Investment has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,126 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd invested in 15,014 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Invest House Llc reported 71,405 shares. Choate Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,957 shares. Haverford Fin Services reported 139,229 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,548 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 835,599 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jasper Ridge Lp holds 30,500 shares. Zeke Lc reported 322,721 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Architects owns 6,058 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by First American Bancshares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.45% or 112,451 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.