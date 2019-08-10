Hourglass Capital Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (BTI) Stock Value Declined While Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (BTI) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 33,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,846 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 50,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 907,053 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 46,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1′ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 42,235 shares to 63,329 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Midcp by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $11.09 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 8,368 shares. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. The insider Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has 2,845 shares. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Corp has 26,466 shares. Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 168,722 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 777,569 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 69,300 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 36,777 shares. Ent Finance Serv Corp holds 0.01% or 209 shares. Capital Mngmt holds 1,637 shares. 1.83 million were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Cannell Peter B & Co has 0.42% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 82,933 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 3.51 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alyeska Gru LP holds 178,276 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,124 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 11,465 shares.