Hourglass Capital Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Lowered by $4.08 Million as Stock Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers Maintains Position in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 509,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 259,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 768,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 22,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 249,819 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, up from 227,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 3.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12.40M shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 63,928 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prentiss Smith & Co holds 13,139 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mathes accumulated 17,500 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,100 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc has 91,644 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Buckhead Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 223,886 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,949 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 97,853 shares. 7,904 are owned by Montrusco Bolton. Canal Insur Com holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 166,050 shares. Botty Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,122 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,159 shares to 36,106 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 41,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,724 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 121,910 shares to 212,423 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 58,143 shares. 41,351 were accumulated by Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation. Jnba Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 119 shares. Robotti Robert accumulated 1.86% or 626,569 shares. General American Investors Company Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis stated it has 13,053 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.63% stake. Adams Asset Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 47,088 shares. Shah stated it has 4.83% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Lc invested in 4,472 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 503 shares. Fruth Mngmt holds 68,907 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,996 shares.