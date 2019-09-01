Hourglass Capital Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut by $612,150 as Valuation Declined; Carmignac Gestion Raised Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Position by $529,464 as Share Value Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 40,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 403,099 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 362,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 710,902 shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% or 8,956 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Ltd holds 13,979 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Management Llc invested in 14,455 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Us Savings Bank De invested in 3.98M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 174,218 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,950 shares. Becker Mngmt reported 1.28M shares stake. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il owns 72,156 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 270,320 shares. Axa holds 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.58 million shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $207.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,744 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

