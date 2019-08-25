Hourglass Capital Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $311,790 as Stock Value Declined; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $750,452 as Market Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 1.52M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96

