Hourglass Capital Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position by $381,858 as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Trimmed Position by $590,143

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 7.90M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 8.80 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares to 173,345 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,224 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner stated it has 90,535 shares. Jupiter Asset holds 0.8% or 396,983 shares. Mai Capital accumulated 184,784 shares. Capital Advsr Inc Ok holds 131,403 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diversified has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Central holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 280,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 211,505 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 139,270 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 25,431 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 112,751 shares. Eqis Capital, a California-based fund reported 63,957 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 7.89M shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Ltd Com Nj has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,985 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JP Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Prudential, Assurance, TPG, Luminate, GTCR, May River – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,958 shares to 6,482 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 6,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Llc reported 98,807 shares stake. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3.86% or 65,081 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.93% or 23.17 million shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 381,287 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Artemis Mgmt Llp reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chatham Cap holds 0.99% or 38,176 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 153,142 shares or 6.52% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Mgmt Llc reported 16,820 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.10 million shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors invested in 0.84% or 1.47M shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.