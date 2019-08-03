Hourglass Capital Raised Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position By $5.55 Million; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 100.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 221,950 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 442,400 shares with $11.16 million value, up from 220,450 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 3.59M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items

Among 6 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 9. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 11. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.70% or GBX 11.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 399.5. About 1.48 million shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.38 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

More notable recent Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Petrofac Limited’s (LON:PFC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wood upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 4. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,290 shares to 41,927 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 4,336 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,290 shares to 41,927 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 4,336 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.