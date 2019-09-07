Hourglass Capital Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Raised by $454,181 as Share Value Declined; As Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 2.77M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software in its biggest deal since financial crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – KKR WILL ARRANGE FOR LAST MILE FUNDING TO COMPLETE PTA PLANT, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 4- 5 MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – KKR’S DELIBERATIONS ON COGNITA ARE SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGES; 18/05/2018 – Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – KKR-BACKED EMERALD MEDIA BUYS SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN; 07/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 7); 03/05/2018 – KKR Switches to Corporation to Win More Investors, Fuel Deals (Video); 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $325.44M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Essex Financial Serv Inc has invested 0.15% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Covey Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 6.73% or 212,815 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 32,500 shares. 400,000 were accumulated by Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Company. Davis Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Pinnacle Llc invested in 0% or 6,825 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Investors reported 0.06% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited owns 8,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% or 76,635 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 75 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,784 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 1,000 shares. Lc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 144 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shell Asset Management Co invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Blue Bell Private Wealth reported 600 shares stake. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northern Corporation holds 4.07 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 290 shares or 0% of the stock.

