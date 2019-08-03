Hourglass Capital Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $310,400; Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 3,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 41,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 45,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing Sensitive Personal Information Of 87 Million Americans; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares to 285,110 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Jacobs & Ca invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moors And Cabot Inc owns 67,826 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 28,564 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Trust Of Vermont reported 202,337 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited stated it has 13,824 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Stralem & Company Incorporated holds 70,640 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. 77,786 were accumulated by Etrade Management. Bowen Hanes & accumulated 3,085 shares. 24,406 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Company accumulated 2,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Corporation has 1.04M shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 24,311 shares to 42,818 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Comm Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gam Ag holds 0.43% or 60,878 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,336 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,429 shares. 58,769 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Ltd Company. Montecito National Bank And has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest owns 1,432 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd holds 0.41% or 26,558 shares. Abrams Cap Management LP invested 4.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 1.59% or 70,850 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 340,328 shares. Alphamark Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 375 shares. Horrell Capital Management accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Fil Limited reported 1.21 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,180 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.