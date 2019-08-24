Hourglass Capital Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $612,150 as Stock Price Declined; Cim Has Trimmed Position in Trex Co (TREX) by $604,205

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 713,275 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Lc holds 0.37% or 79,544 shares in its portfolio. Principal Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 169,740 are held by Telos Cap Mgmt Inc. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc stated it has 801,696 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 2.81M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Company reported 55,974 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested in 3.74% or 105,835 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 161,750 shares. Northern Trust owns 62.63 million shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 84,208 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stellar Management Limited Co holds 1.14% or 32,422 shares in its portfolio.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,050 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.