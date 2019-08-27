Hourglass Capital Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding; Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $496,308

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 399,118 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 4.36M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 46,933 shares. Rench Wealth has 0.16% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 7,911 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 918,584 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has 6,350 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 59,021 shares stake. New England & Management Inc owns 15,262 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 21,100 shares. 34,411 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Buckingham Cap holds 1.02% or 340,211 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.03% or 39,567 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 1,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Ltd holds 0.1% or 69,486 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,295 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,748 shares to 26,299 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 183,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).