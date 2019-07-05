Hourglass Capital Lifted Holding in Cbs New (CBS); Hexavest Position in Coca (KO) Decreased by $42.61 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 19/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 4.1 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 11/04/2018 – Redstone to replace CBS board if deal isn’t reached; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 926,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 933,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 232,860 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank owns 1.12 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd Com holds 0.74% or 204,582 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 17,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,318 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 11,044 shares. Ameritas reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 0.02% or 52,246 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 2,180 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt owns 1,664 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 24,700 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0% or 256 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s sees CBS-Viacombo as ‘inevitable’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ settles with five broadcasters in info-sharing probe – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Desus & Mero Offer Showtime And CBS Marketing Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and TEGNA Renew Affiliation Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corputil (NYSE:BAC) by 554,687 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $126.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Util (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 360,530 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt stated it has 53,519 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Ionic Mgmt Limited Co invested in 5,218 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,479 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Shufro Rose And Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,513 shares. 318,568 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. Cap Inv Counsel invested 2.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagle Advisors Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,029 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,284 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 1.79M shares. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 73,397 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 110,908 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.