Hourglass Capital Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Barnwell Industries (BRN) Sentiment Is 1.67

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 100.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 221,950 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 442,400 shares with $11.16 million value, up from 220,450 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 3.82M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect

Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stakes in Barnwell Industries Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 821,672 shares, up from 797,306 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Barnwell Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.28 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 16,172 shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) has declined 30.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.05% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. for 67 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 10,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 82,066 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,189 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25,512 activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3100 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. Wood upgraded the shares of FITB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Outperform” rating.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 11,550 shares to 268,337 valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 18,760 shares and now owns 232,860 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.