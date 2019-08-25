Hourglass Capital Increases Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Northstar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.54M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares to 42,744 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,224 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 4,478 shares. 1.05M were reported by Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 1.02M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,147 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 301,846 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 53,602 shares. Advisors Ok invested in 0.26% or 251,780 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.06% or 15.67 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 468,697 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 609,036 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The Georgia-based First City Cap Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested in 37,839 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 50,000 shares.

