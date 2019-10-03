Hourglass Capital Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $2.10 Million; Stock Declined; Haverford Trust Company Lowered Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $421,876 as Market Valuation Rose

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.17M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 732,141 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 29,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 71,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 41,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 1.16M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny holds 0.64% or 49,149 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Management Lc has 0.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,056 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.27% stake. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 38,000 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.52% or 808,123 shares. New England Research And Mngmt holds 0.35% or 7,080 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 16,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital owns 17,295 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.39% or 281,546 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 13,426 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 248,984 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Cwm Limited Com holds 69,248 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Insur Co has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 255,400 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 82,033 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 5.35 million shares. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 2.81M shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 93,989 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T owns 365,796 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.43% or 20,630 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 7,208 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Garrison Bradford Assoc has 2.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 33,219 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 5.78M shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% or 193,073 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,473 shares in its portfolio. 189,941 are held by Paragon Management Llc. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 2.34% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 156,294 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,250 shares to 663,578 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 52,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.