Hourglass Capital Holds Holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); Evertec (EVTC) Position Has Increased by Rivulet Capital Llc

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 878,111 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 210,850 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EVERTEC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ORIT, VLY, BBVA, BCA.L, NTRS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valley National Bank rebrands, including in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

