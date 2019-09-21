Hourglass Capital Holds Holding in Sysco (SYY); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shelton Capital Management Cut Its Position by $46.88 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 198.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 56,426 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 18,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57 million shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59 million, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 108,489 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 7.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 63,795 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moors & Cabot holds 6,073 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Service Of America Inc holds 1.33% or 4,779 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 391 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc invested in 1.35% or 3,047 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.75% or 7,784 shares. Monroe Financial Bank & Mi holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 692 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 9,505 shares. 2,986 are held by Homrich & Berg. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 712 shares. Columbia Asset invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,555 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 17,151 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 473,577 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited reported 5,529 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 265,066 shares. Ims Management, Oregon-based fund reported 3,081 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinnacle Associate owns 4,631 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp stated it has 3,650 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.04% or 17,682 shares. Of Vermont has 30,856 shares. Sigma Planning owns 46,382 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp accumulated 54,648 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Citigroup reported 476,679 shares stake.