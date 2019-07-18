Hourglass Capital Has Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $357,000; Valuation Rose; Dril (DRQ) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Stake by $778,725

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,304 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 300,781 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 6.04M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 523,523 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,157 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 11,412 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 60,684 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 8,102 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 10,116 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 957,321 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 53 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 3.12% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 33,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 58,837 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 143 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $362,259 for 1155.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C V Starr And owns 141,127 shares for 13.19% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com owns 7,542 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1.55 million shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Co LP has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 57,286 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). D E Shaw & Co Inc accumulated 31,444 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0.01% or 1,598 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jane Street Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 34,243 shares. Argent owns 50,282 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 1,275 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 5.92 million shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 24,248 shares stake. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.