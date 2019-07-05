Hourglass Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Value Declined; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Position by $677,406

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 739,337 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Drobo to Showcase Award Winning Storage Solutions at NAB 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.08M market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 88,878 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). The California-based Kestrel Inv Corporation has invested 1.27% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 85,436 shares in its portfolio. 58,500 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Morgan Stanley owns 2.24 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 26,612 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 123 shares. Blackrock owns 1.76 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). American International Gru Incorporated accumulated 17,260 shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 16,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated owns 3,144 shares. Northern Trust reported 963,154 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

