Hourglass Capital Has Upped Holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Synovus Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $377,920

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 370,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, down from 375,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 9.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.69 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

