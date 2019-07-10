Hourglass Capital Has Upped By $381,858 Its Citigroup (C) Position; ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Had 2 Bulls

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 6,159 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 151,871 shares with $9.45M value, up from 145,712 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) earned "Buy" rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 25.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 72.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 1,043 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj accumulated 11,985 shares. 34,322 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Management Com. M Secs stated it has 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.28% or 52,537 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 155,400 shares for 7.15% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 109,915 shares. 10 reported 3,608 shares stake. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% or 377 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett & Lc reported 2.92M shares. First Amer Bankshares has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advsrs has 34,367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

