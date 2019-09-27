Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position as Share Price Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Position

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 89,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 126,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 47,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 513,951 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 466,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 23,281 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares to 71,035 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle speaking with Google’s antitrust investigators – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL), Box (BOX) Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle OpenWorld 2019, Breakthrough Starts Here – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 15,261 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,989 shares. Transamerica Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 397 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,252 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 9,930 shares. Sigma Planning has 22,327 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 449,026 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 52,933 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Btim stated it has 1.63 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 18,040 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pnc Serv Incorporated stated it has 4.87M shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.36% or 8.64M shares. Country Club Trust Communications Na reported 24,937 shares.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands Announces Retirement of Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Ronald Shiftan – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands Completes Acquisition of Filament Brands – Business Wire” published on March 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires Copco® Thermal and Hydration Beverageware, Tea Kettles and Kitchen Organization Products – GlobeNewswire” on October 06, 2016. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn owns 513,951 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 93,393 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,767 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 30,133 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,121 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 18,624 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Martin Inc Tn reported 113,099 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W accumulated 120,000 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Teton owns 231,175 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 255,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 1,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 108 shares.