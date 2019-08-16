Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.11 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Market Valuation Rose While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Stake by $303,942

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 5,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 48,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $199.51. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 07/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SANDERS: TRUMP HAS NUMBER OF PEOPLE TO CHOOSE FROM TO REPLACE ECONOMIC ADVISER GARY COHN; 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 1,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 33,144 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 34,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.89. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 7,054 shares. 419,099 were accumulated by Marshfield Associate. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 250,050 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,704 shares. Savant Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,731 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20.90M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 133,000 shares stake. Ima Wealth reported 0.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech owns 240,575 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 34,408 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc has 0.67% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 102,590 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability holds 1,100 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,750 shares to 298,669 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,290 shares to 107,945 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.32% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 634,194 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 2,495 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 226,523 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,030 shares. Kwmg Ltd owns 0.67% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 15,014 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.91% or 100,044 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6,948 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 52 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 165,512 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 26,669 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Co, a Florida-based fund reported 37,766 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 10,724 shares. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,540 shares.

