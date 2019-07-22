Hourglass Capital Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $311,790; As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Value Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 14.48 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 43,389 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Butensky And Cohen Security reported 39,308 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 178,566 shares. Bangor Bancorp holds 0.12% or 11,067 shares. Credit Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 2.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 235,457 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 2.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 91,299 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 110,026 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,561 shares. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 119,471 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 78,018 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust Communications holds 0.3% or 34,680 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 148,070 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,927 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB) by 104,429 shares to 387,617 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 52,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ).