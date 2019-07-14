Hourglass Capital Has Raised Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $6.53 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 17,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26M, down from 49,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Mgmt reported 1,991 shares stake. Wade G W accumulated 1.53% or 42,529 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.11% or 14,588 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) reported 1,882 shares. 705 are held by Kidder Stephen W. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv owns 15,797 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 6,696 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 269,554 shares. Dubuque Bancorp holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,252 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 701 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has 9,898 shares. Welch Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. 56,111 are owned by Zweig. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 157,400 shares to 751,580 shares, valued at $52.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 232,860 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Things To Drive Qualcomm’s Outlook Over Next 2 Years – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis boosted by Micron earnings, Huawei workaround – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.