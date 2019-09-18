Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $2.95 Million; Transamerica Financial Advisors Raised Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $681,230

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 113,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 235,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, down from 349,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.97 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94M on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,900 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.