Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Its Target (TGT) Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $5.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 82.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 4,336 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 24,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 91,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.02M, down from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.73% or 273,506 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mig Capital Limited Co owns 3,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,119 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 931,886 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 3.26M shares. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 8,887 shares. British Columbia Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 6,800 shares. 15.15M were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,780 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,467 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covington Cap Management accumulated 309,843 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 16,767 shares to 213,621 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 17,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).