Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.88 Million; Ack Asset Management Has Raised Its Pgti (PGTI) Holding by $4.01 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 34,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 233,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 268,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 404,909 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares to 71,035 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

