Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $3.54 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 1.73 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 146,648 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 88,857 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.2% or 31,776 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 157,157 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Securities Limited Company has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Taurus Asset Mgmt has 1.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma invested in 1.11% or 442,607 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,522 shares. Mitchell Management holds 0.87% or 12,826 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research reported 89,450 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 75,673 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,441 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reported 1.18% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd owns 4,819 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset accumulated 0% or 285 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).