Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding as Share Price Rose; As The Aes Corp. (AES) Market Value Declined, Holder Symons Capital Management Decreased Position by $498,114

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 173,345 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 184,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 6.97 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Prlm Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER PLAN, GM WILL MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW CUV-TYPE VEHICLE FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 26/04/2018 – GM ANALYST CALL ENDS

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 2.74M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares to 341,050 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 5.98M were accumulated by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.18% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 15,969 shares. Palouse Cap Management accumulated 1.53% or 106,950 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.38M shares. Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Liability reported 16,500 shares stake. Ls Invest Limited Liability holds 53,863 shares. 22,076 are held by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm accumulated 10,653 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). James Inv Rech reported 0.83% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.