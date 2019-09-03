Hourglass Capital Has Lowered By $417,952 Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position; Prudential Financial Increased By $3.51 Million Its Trinseo S A (TSE) Holding

Prudential Financial Inc increased Trinseo S A (TSE) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 78,050 shares as Trinseo S A (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 535,329 shares with $24.25 million value, up from 457,279 last quarter. Trinseo S A now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 1.06 million shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE)

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 173,345 shares with $6.43M value, down from 184,641 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $52.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump takes aim at GM again – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 43.79% above currents $37.09 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 415,628 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.16% or 6.71 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 72.27M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% or 132,733 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.17% or 4.24 million shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 8,962 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 115,615 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability has 81,917 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Trust reported 7,795 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 647,870 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Davidson Invest Advsr holds 0.03% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd reported 190,176 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 6,159 shares to 151,871 valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 47,750 shares and now owns 427,560 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Trinseo S.A. Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trinseo announces 3.3M share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinseo set to join S&P SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 62,465 shares to 242,792 valued at $17.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) stake by 12,100 shares and now owns 90,778 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 13.05% above currents $35.09 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”.