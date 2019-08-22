Hourglass Capital Has Lifted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Moelis & Company Class A (MC) Shorts Up By 22.72%

Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC) had an increase of 22.72% in short interest. MC’s SI was 1.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.72% from 1.14M shares previously. With 595,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC)’s short sellers to cover MC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 234,252 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 12,750 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)'s stock declined 11.94%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 298,669 shares with $8.58M value, up from 285,919 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 9.30M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 26.47% above currents $23.88 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 20,000 shares to 4,336 valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 322 shares and now owns 4,224 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.39 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 45,500 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 12,805 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.19% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 301 shares. Grassi Invest holds 7,119 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Synovus Corp holds 0% or 7,043 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 746,908 shares. 18 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 200,922 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 46,692 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,294 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 20.40M shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50's average target is 29.85% above currents $33.5 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Equal-Weight" rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned "Market Outperform" rating by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Wood.