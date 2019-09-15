Hourglass Capital Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $1.54 Million; Todd Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $4.86 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 19,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,227 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, up from 64,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 88,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 436,382 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.39M, down from 524,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

