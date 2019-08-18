Hourglass Capital Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $1.67 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 547.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 15,519 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 2,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 170,671 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 252,342 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Inc holds 172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd accumulated 266,992 shares. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advsrs reported 28,356 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Pl Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil Limited holds 0.58% or 5.92M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement holds 102,810 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,097 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 9,191 shares to 6,517 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,087 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,685 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 58,249 shares. 103,204 are owned by Btr Cap Mngmt. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 48 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 15,243 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 54,090 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 38,803 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C M Bidwell Associates Limited has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 12,270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 170 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.