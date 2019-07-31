Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $612,150 as Market Valuation Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake by $689,400

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.94M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 9.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 261,536 shares to 678,122 shares, valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.3% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Synovus Financial owns 1,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% or 236,656 shares. Art Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 194,077 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1,293 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 67,803 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 93,447 shares. Riverhead Ltd reported 46,651 shares. Hrt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 182,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 80,000 shares. Dupont Corp reported 368,234 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 495 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81 million for 13.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Limited Co stated it has 74,965 shares. Riverbridge Prtn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.28M shares. Millennium Management accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc owns 389,724 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings stated it has 2.22 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. New Vernon Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 9,834 shares. Northside Cap Limited Company invested in 0.51% or 23,826 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.26% or 96,298 shares in its portfolio. First Fin Corp In has 9,175 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,495 shares. Miles invested in 14,543 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9.61M shares or 0.46% of the stock. 7,315 are owned by Citizens & Northern Corp.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.