Hourglass Capital Has Cut Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Stock Value Declined; As Pulte Group Com (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 10,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 170,097 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.01M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 16,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 603,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 3.84 million shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 89,297 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Victory holds 0.02% or 305,621 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 45 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 41,181 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 22,388 are held by Alyeska Grp L P. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 14,607 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 16,911 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0.01% or 445,316 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 124,970 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 316,700 were reported by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 38,830 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,470 shares to 127,875 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 5,987 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 0.12% or 6,913 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 180,900 were accumulated by Insurance Company Tx. Roanoke Asset Management Corp invested in 0.81% or 41,413 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cim Invest Mangement reported 17,359 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated accumulated 13,786 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 740 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,335 shares. State Street Corp reported 125.38M shares. Ejf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 10,497 shares.

