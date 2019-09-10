Hourglass Capital Has Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake; AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (AIVAF) Shorts Up By 89.32%

AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF) had an increase of 89.32% in short interest. AIVAF’s SI was 102,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 89.32% from 54,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 69 days are for AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF)’s short sellers to cover AIVAF’s short positions. It closed at $4.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 173,345 shares with $6.43 million value, down from 184,641 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $53.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 2.52M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 03/04/2018 – General Motors March Share of Sales 22%; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 36.36% above currents $39.11 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of GM in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps accumulated 13,910 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.42% or 197,015 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% or 109,500 shares in its portfolio. Archon Limited Company holds 1.06% or 136,000 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 198 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.04% stake. World Asset holds 0.22% or 115,449 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 139,286 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 385,786 shares. Azimuth Management accumulated 91,595 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 6,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun International owns 12,000 shares. City Holding accumulated 1,619 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 52,598 shares to 141,200 valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Outfront Media Inc stake by 16,803 shares and now owns 341,050 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.17 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company has market cap of $16.90 billion. The firm offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.