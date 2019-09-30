Hourglass Capital Has Boosted American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $592,480; Stock Price Declined; Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Position in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Share Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 154,538 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 18,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 336,409 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 317,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Group Inc accumulated 572,098 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc owns 336,409 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 137,585 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 58,383 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson invested in 0% or 458 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 15,215 shares. Cubic Asset Lc has 19,325 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.72% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Csat Advisory LP has 1,750 shares. Whitnell &, a Illinois-based fund reported 13 shares. State Bank Of America De has 1.15M shares. Adage Prtn Group Lc reported 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 177,530 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 0.13% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares to 89,001 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 509,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roan Res Inc by 1.32M shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,134 were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 5,597 shares. Raffles LP owns 3.89% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 127,674 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch owns 486,854 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1 shares. 956,737 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Blair William And Il accumulated 41,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Friess Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 181,649 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.05% or 19,878 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1,070 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Financial Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 45,000 shares.