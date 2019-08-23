Hourglass Capital Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding; San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) SI Increased By 2.52%

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 126,201 shares with $6.78M value, down from 137,981 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) had an increase of 2.52% in short interest. SJT’s SI was 829,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.52% from 809,000 shares previously. With 135,000 avg volume, 6 days are for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s short sellers to cover SJT’s short positions. The SI to San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s float is 1.88%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 93,143 shares traded. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) has declined 45.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SJT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJT); 19/03/2018 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 18/05/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.90% above currents $53.19 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Company has 19,316 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com has invested 4.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Forte Limited Liability Company Adv reported 12,582 shares. Burns J W Ny holds 38,744 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,416 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 4,280 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.65% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 62,144 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 35,471 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth invested in 6,537 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Paradigm Asset Lc accumulated 32,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gp owns 18,180 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corp has 180,005 shares. Invest Counsel stated it has 57,288 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment owns 266,000 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 14,651 shares to 317,894 valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 5,470 shares and now owns 127,875 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has market cap of $108.13 million. The firm has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s gas and oil interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells.

More notable recent San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “San Juan Basin Royalty Trust: $3.29 May Seem Undervalued, But Distribution Likely To Stay Near Zero – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2019: BHGE,SDRL,EQNR,SJT – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “San Juan Basin Royalty Trust declares $0.0567 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.35 million shares or 4.21% less from 8.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Mcdaniel Terry Communication stated it has 0.6% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Regions Fincl holds 1,937 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd reported 23,200 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il owns 14,800 shares. Cibc Inc holds 0% or 43,610 shares. Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for 36,758 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) or 700 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc has 0.26% invested in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for 153,092 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 3,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Price Michael F invested in 100,240 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 2,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio.