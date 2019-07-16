Hourglass Capital Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Has 1.3 Sentiment

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,760 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 232,860 shares with $12.51 million value, down from 251,620 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $224.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed positions in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 15.02 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 271,878 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,281 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $241.40 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 17.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 12,067 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCS Multistage: Rebound Possible In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year strategic partnership agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Friday, January 25. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. Another trade for 710 shares valued at $33,256 was sold by Shenoy Navin.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 6,159 shares to 151,871 valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 52,598 shares and now owns 141,200 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc owns 126,592 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Company holds 85,000 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Blume Mgmt invested in 73,262 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.73% stake. 258,396 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sun Life owns 7,646 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chemical Fincl Bank holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 227,166 shares. 119,981 were accumulated by North Star Asset Management. Kessler Invest Gru Lc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,858 shares. Ancora Advisors reported 77,648 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21.74M shares. Albion Financial Group Ut reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,292 shares.