Hourglass Capital Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding by $5.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Position by $20.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 4.29 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 16/04/2018 – Bumble will allow users to log in without Facebook. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Answers Some Questions Zuckerberg Didn’t in Testimony; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,862 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

