Hound Partners Trimmed Position in Mohawk Inds (MHK) by $33.38 Million; Thermon Group Holding (THR) Position Held by New South Capital Management Inc

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 264,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 245,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93M, down from 510,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.4. About 315,188 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 52,199 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 18,638 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stephens Ar holds 18,403 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 150 shares. The New York-based Stone Run Ltd Com has invested 1.45% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Tarbox Family Office owns 35 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.04% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,654 shares. 6,725 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Nomura stated it has 41,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 6.41 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.87 EPS, down 18.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $3.51 per share. MHK’s profit will be $207.86M for 13.19 P/E if the $2.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.74% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $78.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 23,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 33,335 shares. Ajo Lp reported 137,578 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 10,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 213,590 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 2,669 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com accumulated 154,137 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 49,623 shares. Old Financial Bank In accumulated 11,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 23 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 20,000 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 3.64M shares.