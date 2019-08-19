Hound Partners Trimmed Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $44.19 Million; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Value Were Volatile, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 356,849 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24 million, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 26.89% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 35.39M shares traded or 390.45% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 144,349 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 450,545 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1.30M shares. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.09% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.87M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Secs Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,833 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 147,845 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 37.59 million shares stake. Franklin holds 409,760 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% or 16.72M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada invested in 855 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

