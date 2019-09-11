Hound Partners Trimmed Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake by $33.38 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 264,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 245,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93 million, down from 510,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 608,377 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.56M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of stock was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fpr Prns Llc has 2.55% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 827,182 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0.03% or 11,231 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 194,191 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 557,464 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7,309 were reported by Proshare Advsr Llc. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. 17,209 are held by British Columbia Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,380 shares. Chevy Chase has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 50,029 shares. Tobam holds 14,135 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 723,400 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $181.24 million for 12.13 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 45,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upwork Inc by 27,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).